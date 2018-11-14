I've shaken off my self-consciousness on Strictly, says Kate Silverton

14th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The newsreader tells Zoe Ball on It Takes Two she is now 'in the zone' on the BBC One show.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Kate Silverton

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kate Silverton has said she has had an “epiphany” and is shaking off her self-consciousness on the dance floor.

The newsreader is partnered with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec on the BBC show, and the pair clocked up their highest score when they were given a 30 for their quickstep at the weekend.

Speaking on spin-off programme It Takes Two, Silverton said there had been “a shift” and their quickstep felt “amazing, joyous and gleeful”.

“There was an epiphany and I suddenly thought, actually what am I worrying about, really just shake off the coat of self-consciousness and go for it,” she said.

“I’m in that zone now and it is hopefully onward and upwards.”

One happy couple! Kate and Aljaz! 💍

Skorjanec told host Zoe Ball he was “so proud” of what Silverton has achieved.

“I feel like every single dance so far has been getting better and better and better,” he said.

“Performance level goes up and the steps get harder and I think quickstep was the perfect example of it – everything sort of fell in place.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

