Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom tops film download chart for second week

Incredibles 2 and Skyscraper complete the UK top three as new entries this week.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has topped the world’s first weekly chart of movie downloads for the second week running.

The latest instalment in the dinosaur action series first reached the UK number one based on downloads alone, but physical formats have helped the film thwart the competition with more than 250,000 combined sales over the past week.

The highest new entry this week is Incredibles 2, which has debuted in second place based on downloads only.

Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper has debuted at number three on the Official Film Chart (Ian West/PA)

Action film Skyscraper, starring Dwayne Johnson, debuted at number three, also based purely on downloads.

The Greatest Showman slipped from third place to number four, and completing the top five is 2000 Christmas classic The Grinch, starring Jim Carrey.

The festive comedy has been given a boost thanks to the new animated Grinch film, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is in sixth place, helped by the forthcoming release of its sequel, The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

The Official Film Chart – the result of a partnership between the Official Charts Company, the British Association for Screen Entertainment and data from the Entertainment Retailers Association – was launched last week.

It will be published on OfficialCharts.com and will count movie downloads from services including Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV and Talk Talk TV, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD disc sales from all high street and online retailers.

The chart will be unveiled every Wednesday and will be the subject of a weekly Top 10 Official Film Chart online show, which will count down the biggest-selling movies on disc and download.

