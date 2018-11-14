Lisa Riley on weight loss: I was an emotional eater

14th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Riley is returning to ITV soap Emmerdale after 17 years.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 - London

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley admits she swapped her “addiction to food” with an addiction to eating less and exercising – but she is now on the right track.

Riley, 42, who is returning to ITV soap Emmerdale 17 years after viewers last saw her as Mandy Dingle, has shed 12 stone.

She told the Daily Mirror: “I was obese, had a dreadful diet, drank too much and was filled with self-loathing. I was a complete over-eater and an emotional eater…

“I decided that instead of feeling sorry for myself and making up excuses, I had to do something about it and turn those negatives into positives.”

Screen grab taken from the Twitter feed of Lisa Riley @Reallisariley of Lisa Riley before her dramatic weight loss
Screen grab taken from the Twitter feed of Lisa Riley @Reallisariley of Lisa Riley before her dramatic weight loss (Lisa Riley)

The actress, a former size 28, admitted: “I had probably replaced my addiction to food with an addiction to minimising food and exercising.”

But she said that is now behind her and she is a healthy size 14, saying: “Now, I feel that my body is the right size and shape for me.”

Riley played Mandy in Emmerdale from 1995 until 2001 and has also appeared in Fat Friends, Waterloo Road and Three Girls.

She will star in a self-contained storyline in the ITV soap in the New Year and has said of her return: “It’s something I never thought would happen after 17 years and I am so interested to see what trouble Mandy is capable of causing.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

IKEA are offering 20 vouchers if you pick up this ONE thing next week
IKEA are offering 20 vouchers if you pick up this ONE thing next week

Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today
Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Why we shouldn't be body shaming Demi Lovato now that she's left rehab

Why we shouldn't be body shaming Demi Lovato now that she's left rehab
WARNING: Gardaí launch investigation following attempted abduction of Dublin school student

WARNING: Gardaí launch investigation following attempted abduction of Dublin school student

Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne

Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne
Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home