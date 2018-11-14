Kanye West shares sweet father-daughter moment with Chicago

14th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Chicago is West's youngest child.

Kanye West

Kanye West shared a sweet father-daughter moment with his youngest child Chicago.

The rapper and fashion designer, 41, was pictured kissing the eight-month-old on the head in an Instagram snap posted by his wife Kim Kardashian West.

She captioned the image with a hugging emoji.

Chicago was born via surrogate in January and is the couple’s third child. Their eldest daughter, North, is five, while they also have a two-year-old son, Saint.

Chicago was named after West’s hometown. Kardashian West opted for surrogacy due to health concerns involving pregnancy.

West announced on Monday his latest album had been delayed again. He tweeted to admit the record, titled Yandhi, “isn’t ready yet”, but did not give a new release date.

It had been expected to arrive in September before being pushed back to November 23.

© Press Association 2018

