EastEnders star Jessie Wallace sings as Princess Elsa for Children In Need

14th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actress has sung a famous number from the hit Disney film.

BBC Children in Need

Soap star Jessie Wallace has transformed into Princess Elsa from Disney’s Frozen to raise money for Children In Need.

The actress, who plays Kat Moon in EastEnders, has performed hit song Let It Go from the beloved children’s film in order to help the disadvantaged.

Cast members from the BBC soap are set to perform a medley for Children In Need, and celebrate 90 years of Mickey Mouse.

A video shows Wallace’s character Moon transformed into the singing princess, and spreading snow and ice around a children’s play area.

Sharon Watts, who plays Letitia Dean, is also taking part and can be seen talking with an animated Mickey Mouse as part of the annual appeal.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will present the special show as part of the BBC Children in Need 2018 Appeal Night on BBC One on Friday November 16 at 7.30pm.

© Press Association 2018

