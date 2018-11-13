Dave Grohl thanked for feeding firefighters tackling California blaze

13th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Foo Fighters frontman took barbecue food to a fire station in Calabasas.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took food to firefighters who are continuing to tackle deadly blazes in California.

The former Nirvana drummer was thanked by Fire Station 68 in Calabasas for serving up his Backbeat Barbecue to firefighters who have been battling the Woolsey fire.

An Instagram post from fire crew read: “It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters . He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent!”

Dave Grohl chats to firefighters
(instagram.com/firestation68)

Grohl’s good deed follows on from a similar gesture from Guy Fieri on Sunday.

The celebrity chef took homecooked food to firefighters in Butte County.

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire

Posted by Butte County Sheriff on Sunday, November 11, 2018

A Facebook post from Butte County Sheriff’s Office read: “Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits.”

More than 5,000 firefighters have been working round the clock to tackle the fires up and down the state.

At least 42 people have died, with many more missing.

© Press Association 2018

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated