BBC Children in Need to collect contactless donations for first time

Pudsey Bear will be collecting £5 donations with a contactless payment reader at several London Underground stations.

BBC Children in Need is the latest charity to start using contactless card readers in its bid to collect a record number of donations.

The annual fundraiser will see Pudsey Bear positioned at 15 underground stations across London from November 14-16, giving change-less commuters a chance to quickly donate £5 by tapping their card or smartphone on an iZettle contactless payment reader.

The switch to contactless is a first for Children in Need in its 38-year history, as more people move away from carrying cash on them.

“Charities can no longer rely on cash donations as people just aren’t carrying as much loose change any more,” said Claire Hoyle, commercial director at BBC Children in Need.

According to payments technology company Worldpay, contactless is now more popular than chip and pin in the UK, with 51% opting for the newest technology in June, before rising again to 52% in July.

Fundraisers will start collecting at Canary Wharf for the charity on November 14, before moving onto Bank, Monument, Bond Street, Chancery Lane, Charing Cross, Euston, Kings Cross, Knightsbridge, Liverpool Street, London Bridge, Stratford, South Kensington, Tottenham Court Road, Victoria and Waterloo stations on November 15 and 16.

