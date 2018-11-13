Artists create heartbreaking tributes to comics pioneer Stan Lee

13th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Comic creators have used Marvel characters to make moving commemorations to Lee's influence on their careers

Obit Stan Lee

Artists around the world have paid tribute to the memory and influence of Spider-man creator Stan Lee with comic strips and artworks commemorating the comic book pioneer.

Comic and storyboard artist Charlotte Norris, a 23-year-old from California, echoed the cover of “Death of Spider-man” with her piece.

The original features a maskless Spider-man walking into the afterlife with the ghost of his Uncle Ben.

“You did good, kid,” says Ben as the characters walk away. Charlotte reversed the roles for her tribute.

“It was a big moment where a beloved hero who I looked up to passed away. I guess hearing that Stan Lee had passed away filled me with that same feeling. I started making comics because of the groundwork Stan Lee laid out. I owe a lot to him,” she said.

Rafael Vadelate, a 38-year-old illustrator from Mexico, pictured Superman comforting a crying Spider-man.

“I chose Superman because I think not only the people of Marvel and the followers are sad about it, but everyone, including those who prefer DC comics,” he told the Press Association.

British artist James Hence drew Stan Lee with The Hulk, another of his most famous characters.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Orlando, said: “It’s impossible to overstate the impact that Stan Lee had on pop culture. He quite simply made generations of lost and lonely children feel like giants.”

Spanish artist Daniel Romero, from Seville, drew Mr Lee saying goodbye to Spiderman.

“I decided to recreate a scene in which Spider-Man was saying goodbye to his co-creator, as if he were his father, who gives him one last hug,” he said.

Erin Lefler, an artist and character designer at Lucasfilm, posted a portrait of Lee with his catchphrase “Excelsior”.

She said: “If it wasn’t for Stan Lee coming up with these various worlds we like to escape into, and creating these heroes that we all know and love, I would’ve never pursued my dream career of being an artist.”

“I wanted to create this piece as my way of saying thank you for everything he did for me, and to more importantly celebrate his legacy he leaves behind,” she added.

Kat Hudson, a character designer at Warner Brothers animation, shared a picture she initially drew in 2017, featuring Lee relaxing and talking with some of his most famous female superheroes.

“He’s had a hand in creating so many iconic female characters, I wanted to surround him by some of his girls,” she said.

Taipei artist Jun Chiu’s piece referenced the climactic ending of Avengers: Infinity War – one of the most recent Marvel films about Lee’s characters.

The piece sees Lee drawing at his desk before his hand starts to dissolve away.

Maybe we will forget many heroes, but we will always remember the man who created the heroes.

Posted by JUN CHIU Illustration on Monday, November 12, 2018

The caption on the artwork reads: “Maybe we will forget many heroes, but we will always remember the man who created the heroes.”

Chiu said the piece is inspired by “the human nature” of heroes, and added: “I thank him for creating so many memories in my childhood.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today
Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today

Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so
Heavy SNOW in the VERY near future? This Irish forecaster seems to think so

Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I'm A Celebrity: As contestants land in Oz - these are the 10 emotional stages of a long haul flight

I'm A Celebrity: As contestants land in Oz - these are the 10 emotional stages of a long haul flight
Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne

Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne
Migos to appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Migos to appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED