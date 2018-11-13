Southampton poke fun at Harry Redknapp over I'm A Celeb appearance

The Saints referenced their former manager's famous departure in 2005 as he joins other celebrities in the jungle-set TV show

Southampton Football Club have poked fun at former manager Harry Redknapp for his upcoming appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

A tweet from the Saints’ official account warned ITV, which produces I’m A Celeb, to be careful about Redknapp leaving the programme to move to the BBC’s prime-time show Strictly Come Dancing, a reference to his infamous departure from the club in 2005.

“Careful Harry doesn’t leave you halfway through to join @bbcstrictly,” wrote the Saints’ official Twitter account.

Redknapp famously resigned from Southampton in December 2005 after one year in charge – a year which ended the club’s 27-year spell in the top flight of English football as they were relegated from the Premier League.

He joined fierce rivals Portsmouth just days later, the club he had previously left to join Southampton, calling Portsmouth his “spiritual home”.

He led Portsmouth to a 9th placed finish in the Premiership in his first season, their highest at the time since the 1950s, before winning the FA Cup and finishing 8th in his second season.

© Press Association 2018