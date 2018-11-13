Migos to appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

13th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Previous guests include Sir Paul McCartney and Ariana Grande.

Music Super Bowl

American hip-hop trio Migos will be the latest act to appear on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

Made up of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, the Atlanta-based group are one of the world’s most popular bands, with hits including Bad and Boujee, Motorsport and Stir Fry.

Corden revealed their Carpool Karaoke appearance by tweeting a trailer for the episode.

It shows Migos’ members singing along to their own hits as well as to Whitney Houston’s 1987 smash I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).

The famously flash group – each wearing plenty of jewellery – are revealed to be carrying bundles of cash around on the journey.

They also discuss the dab, the viral dance move they started.

Carpool Karaoke sees Corden driving around Los Angeles with famous musicians while performing some of their biggest hits.

Guests have included Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande and Adele.

Migos will appear on Carpool Karaoke during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

Man's body found at his Dublin home
Man's body found at his Dublin home

Emotional John Legend praises 'inspirational' wife Chrissy Teigen
Emotional John Legend praises 'inspirational' wife Chrissy Teigen

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
I'm A Celebrity: As contestants land in Oz - these are the 10 emotional stages of a long haul flight

I'm A Celebrity: As contestants land in Oz - these are the 10 emotional stages of a long haul flight
Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards

Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards
Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today

Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today
Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED