Redmayne, Depp and Law to attend Fantastic Beasts premiere

13th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The acting heavyweights will be joined by others from the cast at the London event.

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Jude Law are among the stars scheduled to walk the red carpet at the UK premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, a spin-off from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series, sees Eddie Redmayne return as Newt Scamander.

Depp plays evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and Law portrays a younger version of Harry Potter’s Albus Dumbledore.

The trio will be joined by other stars from the film including Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz and Callum Turner for the premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square and Vue West End in London.

The film, directed by David Yates, sees the peace between the wizarding and the non-wizarding worlds in jeopardy as Grindelwald plans to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

Dumbledore and Scamander must thwart his plans as the wizarding world becomes increasingly divided.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald is in cinemas from November 16.

© Press Association 2018

The name of Pippa Middleton's baby has FINALLY been revealed

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

Man's body found at his Dublin home
Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today

Britain's LARGEST family welcome baby number 21 after a VERY speedy labour

Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne

