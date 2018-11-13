Kanye West's latest album hit by another delay

It was originally supposed to be released in September.

Kanye West has admitted his latest album “isn’t ready yet” as he delayed it to an unspecified date.

Titled Yandhi, the record was originally scheduled for release in September before West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, revealed it was set to arrive on November 23.

Now West, who performed with fellow rapper Kid Cudi in Los Angeles on Sunday, has said the album is not ready and pushed its release back again.

He tweeted: “It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet.

“I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.”

West, who released his eighth studio album Ye in June, first announced Yandhi in September and said it would be released on the 29th of that month.

When it failed to arrive, Kardashian West – who shares three children with the rapper – promised the album would be “worth the wait” and gave it a November 23 release date.

