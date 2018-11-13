Bon Iver on the bill for All Points East Festival

The event runs for 10 days in Victoria Park, east London.

Bon Iver are to headline next year’s All Points East Festival, it has been announced.

The indie folk band will take to the stage on the last day of the music event in east London, which runs from May 24 to June 2.

The performance will be the band’s biggest headline show to date.

Bon Iver join fellow headliners the Chemical Brothers on the bill.

Other acts performing include Hot Chip, Primal Scream, Little Dragon and Spiritualized. Mac DeMarco, First Aid Kit, John Grant, Tallest Man On Earth, Julien Baker, Snail Mail and KOKOKO! have also been added to the line-up.

All Points East is returning to Tower Hamlets’ Victoria Park for a second year, following a sold-out 2018 debut that included headline shows from stars such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, LCD Soundsystem, Bjork and The xx.

Tickets for Bon Iver’s set will go on general sale this Friday at 9am.

