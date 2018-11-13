Louis Theroux tempted to make documentary about Nigel Farage

Louis Theroux has said he is tempted to make a documentary featuring former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

The filmmaker has said he is drawn to the story of the Brexit campaigner who is now “in the margins” of frontline politics.

Theroux is tempted to return to his When Louis Met format, and would consider Farage as a focus for one of the documentaries.

Speaking to Radio Times Magazine, Theroux said he would also be intrigued by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

He said: “Tommy Robinson is too much on the front burner for me right now. I’m interested in stories about people who maybe are not riding as high as they once were – maybe Nigel Farage or Julian Assange.

Nigel Farage is considered potential subject matter for Louis Theroux (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Farage seems to be more in the wings, more in the margins. I also like stories about people who have been somehow defrocked, or have fallen from grace.”

Theroux has commented that the marginal figures he often featured in his series have become more dominant ideologically under the presidency of Donald Trump.

He said: “My older programmes about survivalists, neo-Nazis and religious cults worked because they were always alleviated by a sense that these were figures in the margins, lonely and embattled. Which somehow makes it a little easier to stomach. Whereas the kind of ideology that Trump has embodied is now in the ascendancy.”

The full interview can be read in the Radio Times out now.

© Press Association 2018