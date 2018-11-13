ANOTHER Emmerdale icon is returning to the soap

13th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She's back! 

Lisa Riley

Emmerdale have hit peak nostalgia recently with the return of Kim Tate but there's more to come.

Lisa Riley will return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle for the first time in 17 years.

She will star in a self-contained storyline in the ITV soap in the New Year.

Barmaid Mandy was known for being at the centre of drama in the village and will no doubt cause even more upon her return, especially when coming into contact with ex-husband Paddy, who is now in a happy relationship with Chas.

Lisa Riley
Lisa Riley’s Mandy Dingle to return to Emmerdale in January (ITV)

Riley, 42, said: “I could not be happier to be returning in the new year to Emmerdale. It’s something I never thought would happen after 17 years and I am so interested to see what trouble Mandy is capable of causing.

“But mostly being back with all my old friends, it’s like I’ve never been away.”

Riley played Mandy in Emmerdale from 1995 until 2001 and has also appeared in Fat Friends, Waterloo Road and Three Girls.

She is now regularly seen as a panellist on Loose Women, and has also recently shed 12 stone in weight.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: “Iconic Mandy Dingle returns to the village carrying a secret that turns lives upside down.

“She’s a character bursting with fun who certainly ruffles a few feathers during her short stint back in the village, and she clearly hasn’t lost any of the joie de vivre that made Mandy so popular and enjoyable to watch. We’re delighted to welcome Lisa back to Emmerdale.”



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards

Britain's LARGEST family welcome baby number 21 after a VERY speedy labour
Britain's LARGEST family welcome baby number 21 after a VERY speedy labour

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emotional John Legend praises 'inspirational' wife Chrissy Teigen

Emotional John Legend praises 'inspirational' wife Chrissy Teigen
Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne

Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne
Migos to appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Migos to appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke
Man's body found at his Dublin home

Man's body found at his Dublin home
Man's body found at his Dublin home

Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards