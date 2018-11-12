Anne Hegerty NOT going into the jungle to lose weight

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Chase star said she has previously avoided sugar-free diets.

Anne Hegerty

The Chase’s Anne Hegerty has said she is not going on I’m A Celebrity to lose weight, but accepts that basic rations are “part of the deal”.

The champion quizmaster is one of the contestants heading into the Australian jungle for the new series of the ITV programme.

“I think I have put on weight over the past year and I am not going in for that (to lose weight),” she said.

“I have always refused to do sugar-free diets but this is part of the deal and so let’s go for it.”

 

Hegerty, 60, said she is not usually very active or outdoorsy so is looking forward to a bit of exercise.

“I was the world’s worst Brownie and Girl Guide and I never did camping,” she said.

“I am pretty sedentary and I spend most of my time sitting on my bum reading things on the internet!

“It will do me good to have to exercise a little bit more.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 18 on Virgin Media One.



© Press Association 2018

