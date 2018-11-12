John Barrowman: I would be King or Queen of the Jungle

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor said he would be 'over the moon' to win the ITV show.

John Barrowman

John Barrowman has said he would like his title to be gender fluid if he wins I’m A Celebrity.

The Torchwood and Doctor Who actor is one of the contestants going Down Under for the upcoming series of the ITV show, which crowns a King or Queen of the Jungle at the end.

“I would be over the moon if I won,” he said. “I would be the King or Queen of the Jungle.”

Barrowman, who married his husband in 2013, said he was ready to embrace the gruelling trials on the show.

But he confessed he was dreading any coffin-style challenges.

“If they put me in a box like a coffin, I know I am going to have a problem,” said the 51-year-old.

“I will have to really figure that one out when it happens as I know filming Torchwood, there was a scene where we filmed in a coffin. They put me in a coffin in a drawer and I couldn’t do it.

“It was see-through and so I could see space but I couldn’t do it. I had a panic.

“That might be the challenge that is most fearful for me. But realistically, you know they are not going to do anything that hurts you.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 18 on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne
Kathleen Watkins gives health update on husband Gay Byrne

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Cheryl explains the REAL reason why her face has CHANGED

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Britain's LARGEST family welcome baby number 21 after a VERY speedy labour

Britain's LARGEST family welcome baby number 21 after a VERY speedy labour
Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today

Met Éireann warns of POWERFUL change in weather today
Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season
Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards

Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards
Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly