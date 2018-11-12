Nick Knowles: I don't think the royals will watch me on I'm A Celebrity

The presenter thinks he'll fare well in the jungle as he doesn't have any phobias and can handle pressure.

Presenter Nick Knowles has said he expects his occasional co-workers Prince Harry and Prince William have better things to do than watch him on I’m A Celebrity.

The DIY SOS presenter is no stranger to the royal family, having worked alongside the younger royals on projects such as rebuilding a community centre at Grenfell Tower.

But Knowles said he doubts they will tune in when he goes into the jungle for the ITV programme.

“I think Prince Harry has got an important event coming up that’s probably taking up all of his mind space rather than wondering how I am getting on in the jungle!” he said, apparently referring to the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy.

“Both he and Prince William have more important things to worry about than me in the jungle!”

Knowles, 56, said he hopes to do well on the show as he can cope under pressure.

“I don’t have any phobias,” he said.

“Anything I have been nervous about in the past, I have gone out and done it, as I don’t like being frightened of things.

“I am used to physical things and I would sleep on a snooker table if I needed to so that (being in the jungle) shouldn’t hold too many problems for me.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 18 on ITV.

