Danny John-Jules misses Strictly spin-off interview

The actor decided not to join Amy Dowden on It Takes Two.

Danny John-Jules did not appear on Strictly’s spin-off show as planned on Monday night.

The Red Dwarf actor was shown the door during Sunday’s results show, following reports of a row with his professional dance partner Amy Dowden.

The eliminated dancer usually appears on Zoe Ball’s It Takes Two on Monday evenings for an exit interview, but Dowden appeared alone.

Host Ball told viewers: “I am afraid that Danny has decided not to join us tonight.”

Dowden said being on the BBC One competition was a dream job and despite being eliminated she was a “glass is always half full” type of person.

“We did some amazing performances – the first 10 of the series, my first 10! That’s something I will never forget,” she said.

“It’s a dream job and I’m just very very lucky to have had the opportunity.”

She said John-Jules had performed better in the dance-off, which saw the couple competing against Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse.

“Danny was so much better,” she said. “He was more relaxed, he really took on the judges’ comments and I thought his fluidity and his body was so much better.

“I totally understand the judges and who they decided to save but he did an absolutely amazing job in that dance off. So well done Danny.”

John-Jules thanked Dowden in a message on Twitter after he left the show.

I should of have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me, curtesy of your good self. 🙏🏾💃🏻🕺🏾 https://t.co/fy5HID9Dw4 — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) November 12, 2018

Responding to a tweet from Dowden, who praised him for his performances and for getting the first 10 of the series, John-Jules wrote: “I should of have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me, curtesy of your good self.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

