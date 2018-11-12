Robbie Williams announces Las Vegas residency

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer will perform a string of shows in the Nevada city in 2019.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams has announced his first ever Las Vegas residency.

The singer and X Factor judge, 44, will perform a run of shows at Wynn Las Vegas in March 2019.

He said he was “beyond excited” about the concerts in the Nevada city.

The star will perform his biggest hits, some swing songs and a few surprises at the Robbie Williams Live In Las Vegas shows.

The concerts will take place on March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

Williams said: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas.

“To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true – I can’t wait.”

The singer follows in the footsteps of the likes of Sir Elton John, Celine Dion, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey, who have all had a residency in Vegas.

Tickets go on general sale at 3pm on Friday November 16, with official VIP packages available from robbiewilliams.com/tickets.

© Press Association 2018

