Toy Story 4 teaser trailer shows old gang back together

Everybody's favourite toys are back for the first film since 2010's Toy Story 3.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear are reunited with their old friends in a first-look teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, along with a surprising new addition.

The short clip shows long-running characters including Mr Potato Head, Jessie, Rex, Hamm and Slinky Dog floating through a cloudy sky while all holding hands.

A new character, a spork with googly eyes called Forky, is also part of the line-up, but is bemused to be there, crying out: “I don’t belong here!”

The characters all come to a crash in mid-air as Forky shouts: “I’m not a toy!”

The film, which comes nine years after Toy Story 3, follows Woody as he takes Forky, a reluctant new addition to his owner Bonnie’s bedroom, under his wing.

Forky is a spork-turned-craft project who does not want to be a toy, but Woody and the others set out to show him how big the world can be for a toy on a road trip adventure.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the voices of Woody and Buzz, while Joan Cusack is back as Jessie.

Comedian Tony Hale, known for his roles in Arrested Development and Veep, lends his voice to Forky.

The first film in the hit franchise was released in 1995 and was the first ever fully computer animated feature film. It was nominated for three Oscars.

Toy Story 2, released in 1999, was the first ever animated sequel to gross more than its original.

Eleven years later, 2010’s Toy Story 3 won the Oscar for best animated feature film, as well as a Bafta and a Golden Globe.

Toy Story 4 will be released in cinemas on June 21 next year.

