Holly Willoughby shares I'm A Celebrity picture

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The This Morning host is Down Under ahead of the series starting on November 18.

Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London

Holly Willoughby has shared the first-look picture of her and Declan Donnelly ahead of their stint presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 37-year-old will present this year’s ITV series with Donnelly, while Ant McPartlin takes a break from his presenting jobs following his arrest for drink-driving.

Willoughby shared the photograph on Instagram, writing alongside it: “And so it begins…” followed by a row of spider emojis.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, Donnelly joked: “Ant’s looking well don’t you think!? I’m joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night”.

She previously shared her fear of creepy crawlies, joking when the announcement was made that she would be presenting with Donnelly: “When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!”

The TV presenter’s family – children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, four, as well as her parents – will join her in Australia.

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV on November 18.

© Press Association 2018

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly