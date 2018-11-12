BTS cap successful year with wins at People's Choice Awards

They were named group of the year.

BTS capped another successful year by winning big at the People’s Choice Awards.

The K-pop superstars were named the group of 2018 while their hit Idol won both song and music video of the year at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

BTS – made up of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga – also won the social celebrity prize at the fan-voted for awards show.

Boyband BTS were honoured at the People’s Choice Awards (Tom Haines/PA)

In a recorded message, the band said: “We are so honoured to win the group of 2018.

“We just finished touring America and can’t wait to come back and see you guys.”

At the end of the video, they added, “Big love”. BTS, formed in 2013, are one of the world’s biggest musical acts.

Last month they were named best international group and social media stars at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

In August, they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

