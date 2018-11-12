BTS cap successful year with wins at People's Choice Awards

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

They were named group of the year.

Graham Norton Show - London

BTS capped another successful year by winning big at the People’s Choice Awards.

The K-pop superstars were named the group of 2018 while their hit Idol won both song and music video of the year at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

BTS – made up of  V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga – also won the social celebrity prize at the fan-voted for awards show.

BTS
Boyband BTS were honoured at the People’s Choice Awards (Tom Haines/PA)

In a recorded message, the band said: “We are so honoured to win the group of 2018.

“We just finished touring America and can’t wait to come back and see you guys.”

At the end of the video, they added, “Big love”. BTS, formed in 2013, are one of the world’s biggest musical acts.

Last month they were named best international group and social media stars at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

In August, they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season
Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Armistice Day: Why silence can be so important in our lives

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Victoria's Secret Show 2018: Backstage beauty secrets from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury

Victoria's Secret Show 2018: Backstage beauty secrets from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury
Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly
Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country
Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly
Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels