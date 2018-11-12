Miley Cyrus 'devastated' as she reveals home was destroyed in California fires

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The pop star described herself as 'one of the lucky ones' after the death toll reached 31, and appears certain to rise.

The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus has been left “devastated” after her home was burned down in the wildfires raging across California.

The US pop star, 25, revealed her property was one of thousands destroyed as the death toll across the state stands at 31 and appears certain to rise.

Cyrus, who is engaged to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, said her animals and “love of my life” made it out safely.

She tweeted: “Completely devestated (sic) by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now.

“My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.

“Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

In another tweet, Cyrus shared details of how to donate to various bodies involved in the relief effort.

Dozens of celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Caitlyn Jenner and Lady Gaga were forced to flee their Malibu area homes to escape the fires.

Actor Gerard Butler said on Instagram that his Malibu home was “half-gone”.

Fires are raging in both northern and southern California, and at least 31 people have died.

Nearly 230 people were still unaccounted for on Sunday evening, leading to fears the death toll could rise considerably.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Victoria's Secret Show 2018: Backstage beauty secrets from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly
Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country
Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Armistice Day: Why silence can be so important in our lives

Armistice Day: Why silence can be so important in our lives
This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores
Ministers at odds over Brexit backstop

Ministers at odds over Brexit backstop
URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels
URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels

Victoria's Secret Show 2018: Backstage beauty secrets from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury