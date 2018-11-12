Nicki Minaj stuns fans with cheeky Michael B Jordan awards show comment

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper was named female artist of the year.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - New York

Nicki Minaj shocked fans with a cheeky comment to Black Panther star Michael B Jordan while accepting an award at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

The US rapper was honoured in Los Angeles on Sunday, capping off a successful year which saw the release of her fourth studio album, Queen, in August.

Minaj had opened the fan voted-for awards show alongside Tyga before being named the female artist of the year.

Taking to the stage, the 35-year-old thanked fashion designer Donatella Versace for her outfit, then stunned fans by adding: “And shout out to Michael B Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off me tonight.”

Minaj then winked and poked her tongue out as the audience erupted into shocked laughter.

Earlier in her acceptance speech, Minaj – who has been romantically linked to British racing driver Lewis Hamilton – thanked her fans.

She said: “I want to thank everyone who was on the album, every featured artist, every producer, everyone that helped this album happen for me. But most importantly, my amazing fans.

“You guys are so epic, I cannot imagine my life without you, I love you to pieces and I cannot wait to see you guys on tour.”

© Press Association 2018

