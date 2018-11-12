It's all about 'people power' now: Spice Girls hoping to spread message of unity

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The band announced a reunion tour last week.

Spice Girls announcement

The Spice Girls have spoken of the importance of “people power” – rather than Girl Power – after selling hundreds of thousands of tickets for their comeback tour.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton announced a six-date tour of the UK last week, with the quartet performing without Victoria Beckham.

A string of extra dates were added to the reunion after fans vented their frustration at missing out in the rush for tickets.

The band were known for their Girl Power message during the 90s, but Bunton told The Sun of a change in message more than 20 years on.

She said: “It’s people power. We’re about equality and bringing everyone together.”

Bandmate Horner was also keen to back one particular woman, saying Prime Minister Theresa May did not have an “easy position”.

She told the paper: “Britain, come together whatever it is, come together and sort our solutions out together, that’s the most important thing.

“We don’t have to agree on politics, it’s bigger than that. You can just support a woman doing the best she can and that’s it.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: Iceland's christmas advert has been BANNED from television

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly
Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly
Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels
Armistice Day: Why silence can be so important in our lives

Armistice Day: Why silence can be so important in our lives
Armistice Day: Why silence can be so important in our lives

WATCH: Iceland's christmas advert has been BANNED from television