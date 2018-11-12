Michael Buble to return to UK for six-date arena tour

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

He will visit Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Leeds.

Graham Norton Show

Michael Buble has said that he “can’t wait” to celebrate the release of his first album in two years with an arena tour of the UK.

The Canadian singer, known for hits including Home, Haven’t Met You Yet and Everything, will play six dates across May and June next year as part of his tour in support of new album Love.

In a video released to promote the visit, the Grammy Award-winning artist addresses his fans directly.

“Well, UK. It’s happening and I can’t wait to come back. I will be back to see all of you in May and June for my upcoming UK tour,” he says before winking at the camera.

His return to the UK marks the release of his 10th record, entitled Love, which is displayed as a heart emoji and is billed as his most romantic to date.

It comes after the jazz singer took a two-year hiatus following his eldest son Noah’s diagnosis with cancer, aged three, in November 2016.

It was previously reported that the experience had made him want to quit showbiz.

Buble’s tour will begin at Birmingham Resorts World Arena on May 20 and finish at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on June 3, stopping off at London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow’s SSE Hydro and the Manchester Arena along the way.

Tickets will be available at 9am on November 23 with presale on November 21.

Love is scheduled for release on November 16.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels
URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels

Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly
Irish parents URGED to look out for signs of HIGHLY contagious virus that's spreading rapidly

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season
Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country
Victoria's Secret Show 2018: Backstage beauty secrets from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury

Victoria's Secret Show 2018: Backstage beauty secrets from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury
WATCH: Iceland's christmas advert has been BANNED from television

WATCH: Iceland's christmas advert has been BANNED from television
WATCH: Iceland's christmas advert has been BANNED from television

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly