Kylie Minogue to headline Hampton Court and Blenheim Palace shows

12th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer will perform a string of dates in the UK in June.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue is to perform headlining shows at two historic palaces next summer.

The Australian singer, 50, will play two concerts at Hampton Court Palace Festival in June, before going on to perform at the closing night of the Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

The Hampton Court shows take place on June 20 and 21 and Minogue will be performing in Base Court, one of the Tudor courtyards in the palace.

She is the first headliner announced for the festival.

Hampton Court Palace
Hampton Court Palace

Stephen Flint Wood of IMG said: “Kylie will be making her debut at the festival and have no doubt her shows will be truly special with a star of her magnitude performing in the idyllic setting of Hampton Court Palace.

“Further announcements of world-class musical talent will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The singer will then play at the closing night of Blenheim Palace’s annual series of Nocturne Live summer concerts on June 23.

The star will perform hits from her back catalogue, as well as music from her latest album, 2018’s country-tinged Golden.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the red carpet
Sophie Ellis-Bextor (PA)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been announced as the support act.

Founder Ciro Romano said: “We jumped at the chance to book Kylie for Nocturne Live.

“She’s an incredible performer with an unbelievable back catalogue to draw upon and her live shows are always spectacular.

“We’re thrilled to have confirmed her for the closing night of next year’s series and look forward to more exciting announcements over the coming months.”

Tickets for Minogue’s shows at Hampton Court Palace Festival go on sale on November 16 at 9am at hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

Tickets for the Blenheim Palace show start at £45 and go on general sale on November 16 from nocturnelive.com.

