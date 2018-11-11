'It's a stitch-up' - Strictly viewers unimpressed as Danny John-Jules eliminated

11th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Red Dwarf actor lost out to Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse in the dance-off.

Amy Dowden and Danny John-Jules

Strictly viewers have said Danny John-Jules was the victim of a “stitch-up” as he was eliminated from the competition.

The Red Dwarf actor was shown the door on Sunday night, following reports of a row with his professional dance partner Amy Dowden.

John-Jules and Dowden ended up in the bottom two with Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse, and only Craig Revel Horwood voted to save the actor after the dance-off.

Shirley Ballas, Brunio Tonioli and Dracey Bussell all voted to save Swann, and John-Jules was sent packing.

Shocked viewers said the actor did not deserve to be booted off the BBC show, with many insisting he was the better dancer.

“Well, I don’t know much about dancing, but I know a stitch up when I see one, gutted for @DannyJohnJules ? #Strictly,” one person posted on Twitter.

“I’m not a big fan of Danny’s, but that result smacked of a right bleeding FIX,” said another.

Another tweeted: “Shame on #BBCOne total and utter stitch up. Never seen judges trying to convince themselves why they are voting a certain way.”

The person also praised Revel Horwood “for not following the pack mentality”.

“@DannyJohnJules how could this legend be voted out? Such a fix, you will be missed!” tweeted another disappointed fan.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

