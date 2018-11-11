Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share intimate kissing snaps

11th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The couple posted new black and white snaps on Instagram.

Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has shared a set of steamy images of her and Justin Bieber kissing on a beach.

The black and white pictures posted on Instagram show the couple lying down and locking lips by the sea.

Model Baldwin, 21, captioned the snaps with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

my ❤️

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

The pair got engaged in the summer and it has been reported that they have already tied the knot.

Bieber, 24, has also shared a new image of the couple smooching.

View this post on Instagram

Hunny buns punkin

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

“Hunny buns punkin,” he wrote.

Bieber and Baldwin announced their engagement in July.

The singer wrote on Instagram at the time: “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

