Strictly sees ratings boost after reports of Danny John-Jules row with partner

The show added 400,000 viewers on last week after the duo hit the headlines.

Strictly Come Dancing saw a boost in the ratings following reports of a row between Danny John-Jules and his partner Amy Dowden.

The duo have hit the headlines in recent days, prompting the professional dancer to say she never felt threatened by the Red Dwarf star.

Some 9.9 million people tuned in to watch them land at the bottom of the leaderboard for their samba to Feels Like Home by Sigala, Fuse ODG, Sean Paul and Kent Jones.

The show gave BBC One a 47% share of the audience for the timeslot, peaking with 10.8 million viewers.

This marks an improvement on last week, when the show drew an average of 9.5 million, peaking at 10.3 million.

John-Jules scored just 27 points for his routine, leaving him at risk of a place in the dance-off.

After the show, he retweeted comments from fans claiming he had been under-marked by the judges.

It is his second week in a row at the bottom of the leaderboard after he also failed to impress with his quickstep.

Last night, Revel Horwood told the actor: “I thought it was very spiky, very stiff. It lacked fluidity. There is too much energy in your dancing and I never say that about dancers, ever.

“You need to sort of chill out, darling. You are a brilliant dancer, don’t get me wrong. I absolutely love your dancing, it just needs to calm down.”

The X Factor also saw a ratings boost last night, when 4.1 million tuned into the ITV singing show, peaking at 4.5 million.

This marks an improvement on last week’s average of 3.7 million, while the peak stayed the same.

ITV figures include +1 and HD channels.

