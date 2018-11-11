Kylie Minogue reveals distress over trademark dispute with Kylie Jenner

The singer said she felt bad that her lawyers referred to Jenner as a 'secondary' reality TV star.

Kylie Minogue has spoken of how upset she was when her lawyers referred to Kylie Jenner as “a secondary reality television personality” during their trademark battle.

While Minogue’s legal team successfully blocked Jenner from trademarking the name Kylie, the singer has said she felt bad about the way it happened.

Admitting she had reservations about fighting the make-up mogul, Minogue told Australian talk show The Sunday Project: “I just thought, here we go, this is a bother.

“Trademarking is literally one of the most boring, expensive things to do. So I was a little bit torn, because there’s a lot of Kylies in the world.”

Discussing the comment that Jenner was a “secondary” TV star, Minogue said: “I was so upset when I heard that. Who said what? You can’t say… what I heard back is that’s ‘lawyer speak’.”

“We know that lawyers speak differently than humans do, person to person,” Kylie said.

“So I felt bad, even though I didn’t say it. I thought, that’s not a really nice thing to say.”

Minogue also discussed her romance with Paul Solomons, who works for British GQ magazine, saying: “We are just managing to get away with doing normal things, which I can’t tell you how thrilling it is to do normal things, you’re probably going ‘what does she mean, normal things?’, going to dinner, going out, I don’t know, just hung out.”

