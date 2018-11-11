Model Kate Upton welcomes her first child with baseball star husband

11th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She gave birth to a daughter named Genevieve.

The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Kate Upton has welcomed her first child with baseball star husband Justin Verlander.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old US model announced she had given birth to a daughter named Genevieve three days earlier.

Upton shared a black-and-white picture of her new arrival along with the caption: “Genevieve Upton Verlander 11.7.18.”

View this post on Instagram

Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Upton confirmed she was expecting a baby with 36-year-old Houston Astros pitcher Verlander with an Instagram post in July in which she displayed her growing baby bump beneath a red trouser suit.

She captioned the shot: “#PregnantInMiami.”

View this post on Instagram

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

The couple announced their engagement when Upton showed off a ring on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2016 and they got married in Italy in November 2017.

Upton hinted she had news to share in April 2018 when she posted a photograph on Instagram that showed her in shadow, captioned: “You’ll find out soon enough.”

In August, Upton told how being pregnant had given her “a new reason to appreciate my body”.

Alongside a picture from a lingerie shoot on Instagram, she wrote: “I was so sick in my first trimester and it was really hard to get through this shoot, but I’m so grateful I had such a great team around me and now I have a new reason to appreciate my body!”

