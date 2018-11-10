X Factor viewers question Nile Rodgers' credentials as stand-in judge

10th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Chic guitarist took judge Robbie Williams' spot for a second time.

9th Annual Global Gift Gala - London

Viewers were left bemused after disco legend Nile Rodgers stood in for Robbie Williams on Saturday night’s episode of The X Factor.

Rodgers, best known as guitarist in the band Chic, took Williams’ seat for the second week as hopefuls faced Simon Cowell and coaches Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Williams.

However, fans at home were left irritated by his appearance, with some suggesting he had little to say about contestants’ performances. Others criticised Rodgers, 66, for making too many positive comments.

Rodgers, known for penning hits like Le Freak and Everybody Dance, is standing in for Williams while the Angels hitmaker is on tour.

One viewer said they were a fan of Rodgers’ music but that his judging style was less to their liking.

Others echoed that sentiment, suggesting that while Rodgers might have produced some of the best-loved songs of the 1980s, he was less talented when it came to judging.

Other social media users wondered whether nerves might have affected his performance on the show. One fan wrote that “maybe he’s just nervous?”, forgetting Rodgers’ history of performing in front of thousands.

However, some viewers rushed to the artist’s defence, with one highlighting his expertise as a trained musician as opposed to Cowell, who runs a record label.

Another made a similar point, saying they had been waiting for a music related critique of the contestants for some time.

The X Factor continues on ITV on Sunday night.

