Caitlyn Jenner safe but fate of house uncertain as wildfires rage in California

A string of celebrities have been forced to flee their homes.

Caitlyn Jenner marked herself as safe amid the California wildfires but revealed the fate of her home is “up in the air”.

Jenner, as well as her former step-daughter Kim Kardashian West, was among the celebrities forced to flee as a blaze tore its way through the south of the state on Friday.

It was reported Jenner’s Malibu home had been destroyed. The TV personality, 69, shared a video to Instagram to tell fans she was safe but still does not know what has happened to her house.

Sitting alongside her friend Sophia Hutchins, she said: “Well, we’re safe, at a safehouse. Don’t know if the house made it or not. It’s still up in the air. But we’re safe and sound.”

Hutchins, 22, added: “We’re safe, that’s all that matters.”

Kardashian West earlier revealed the flames had stopped near her home in the Hidden Hills, north west of Los Angeles.

She has since shared a picture of herself kissing her seven-month-old niece True, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian.

The picture was captioned: “Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Actress Alyssa Milano told fans that her home is in danger of being engulfed by flames but that her horses and children are safe.

Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern. To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Milano had tweeted her followers to ask for help to move her five horses out of the blaze.

In an update, she wrote: “Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern.”

Condemning people who had earlier criticised her for caring about the welfare of her animals, the Charmed star added: “To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.”

Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer now lives near Los Angeles and was also forced to leave her home.

Alongside a picture of a smoke-filled sky, the actress, who played Bianca Jackson on the soap, wrote: “Praying for everyone that lost there homes today. We made it out safe. Mother Nature … wow praying for everyone in Malibu & Thousand Oaks.”

Star Wars star Mark Hamill thanked fans for their concern amid the fire.

Confirming that he and members of his family were safe, he added: “Although the (fires) are dangerously close to our home – @MarilouHamill – @NathanHamill – @GriffinHamill – @chelseahamill- Millie – Mabel & I are all safe at the moment & rooting for our #FearlessFirefighters in their battle vs #MeanMotherNature.”

Thanks for your concern everyone. Although the 🔥🔥 are dangerously close to our home-@MarilouHamill–@NathanHamill–@GriffinHamill–@chelseahamill-Millie-Mabel & I are all safe at the moment & rooting for our #FearlessFirefighters in their battle vs #MeanMotherNature. pic.twitter.com/nBC5HscBlK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 9, 2018

One Direction star Niall Horan urged people to leave the area, writing in a tweet: “If you live in Thousand Oaks/Malibu area, please evacuate.

“The fires are at 0% containment and are getting more wild as the minutes pass.”

If you live in Thousand Oaks/Malibu area , please evacuate . The fires are at 0% containment and are getting more wild as the minutes pass — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) November 9, 2018

A blaze broke out in the Hill Canyon area in the south of the state on Thursday and spread quickly, jumping a major highway and scorching up to 7,000 acres of land, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The so-called Woolsey Fire grew overnight and the entire city of Malibu, which has 13,000 residents, has been told to evacuate.

Kardashian West was among the first wave of celebrities to leave the area, posting a video from an aircraft window to her Instagram story on Thursday night, showing fires below.

Her sister Khloe had tweeted to say she could not sleep, adding: “I am too nervous with these fires.”

Actor Rainn Wilson, known for starring in the US version of The Office, shared a picture on Twitter of a plume of smoke in the distance, beyond some hills.

He wrote: “My house is in that. #WoolseyFire.”

Disney chief executive Robert Iger posted a picture on Twitter of the view from his office – a large orange cloud of smoke beyond a Walt Disney tower.

“Hope everyone is being very careful this morning,” he tweeted.

View from my office. Hope everyone is being very careful this morning. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/FxUv0IJnMx — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 9, 2018

According to reports, the wildfire is also thought to have destroyed the TV and movie production location known as Western Town at the Paramount Ranch.

The location was used for productions including 1938’s The Adventures Of Marco Polo and TV’s Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman, and has more recently been used for hit drama series Westworld.

Fires have also devastated an area in northern California, killing five people in the town of Paradise, near San Francisco.

© Press Association 2018