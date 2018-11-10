Strictly stars dance for Chelsea Pensioners ahead of Remembrance Day

Some of the stars of the BBC One show hosted a tea dance at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Shirley Ballas led the stars of Strictly Come Dancing in a touching ballroom tribute to the men and women of the First World War.

Graeme Swann, Kate Silverton and Danny John-Jules were among the celebrity dancers and professional partners who visited pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea for a day of tea, cake and ballroom dancing.

The group, led by head judge Ballas, danced to mark Remembrance Day and the centenary of the Armistice.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas dances with a Chelsea Pensioner at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (Crown copyright 2018/PA)

The group hosted more than 70 serving members of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force, as well as the home’s veteran residents.

The stars of the BBC One show took to the floor at the London retirement and nursing home, where some 300 ex-servicemen and women reside.

Strictly professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara seemed to be particular favourites for the crowd as they took to the dancefloor.

Major James de St John-Pryce, second in command at the Household Cavalry Regiment, attended and said it had been “tremendous fun” learning from the professional dancers and their partners.

He said: “It was a great honour to meet the Chelsea Pensioners, particularly when they were in such high spirits with the visit of the Strictly Come Dancing cast.

Kate Silverton dancing with a Chelsea Pensioner at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (Crown copyright 2018/PA)

“We were honoured to take time out of our operational reconnaissance role to fulfil our ceremonial duties by representing the Army at such an event.

“We had tremendous fun entertaining the Chelsea Pensioners and joining in the dancing with the celebrities, and even learning a few steps from the professionals.

“Despite the festive atmosphere, the event was also a reminder to us all of the importance of Remembrance Sunday and our duty to keep the memories of sacrifice and gratitude alive.”

Footage of the dance will be shown during this weekend’s results episode of Strictly, which falls on Remembrance Sunday.

