Seth Rogen joyous after octopus is named Ceph Rogen in his honour

A public vote decided the cephalopod from Vancouver Aquarium's name.

An octopus has been named after Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogen after a public naming contest.

Ceph Rogen is a cephalopod from Vancouver Aquarium whose name earned a whopping 90% of the vote after Rogen himself promoted it.

It really happened. @SethRogen, meet Ceph Rogen. Want to make this friendship official and meet your newest 8-armed friend IRL? pic.twitter.com/W93goetOwp — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) November 9, 2018

The 36-year-old from Vancouver shared the public vote to Twitter, writing: “Please vote for me to have an octopus named after me at the aquarium I grew up going to.”

It’s fair to say he was pretty chuffed with the emphatic victory, which saw second placed name Octavia humbled.

Rogen had a lot of support on hand for the octopus-naming efforts.

Ceph Rogan. Omg I’m dying. That is so genius. Mad props to whoever came up with that one. PS, I voted. 🐙🐙🐙 Can I call him Cephy for short? — eponymous_momma (@4mandez) November 9, 2018

Although some thought there were other ways the Superbad star’s name could have been shoe-horned in.

"Sethtopus" — Casey Spivey (@caseyspivey) November 9, 2018

Setholopod — Any ol' Mutt (@LoboyoteSketch) November 9, 2018

For some though, only one question remains – when will Ceph meet Seth?

Meet Ceph Rogen @vanaqua's newest octopus! 🐙 Named after @Sethrogen , 90% voted for the name on a recent naming contest. When will the two meet? 😊 pic.twitter.com/Ln610hMaMn — Tourism Vancouver (@MyVancouver) November 9, 2018

Your move Rogen.

© Press Association 2018