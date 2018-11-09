Seth Rogen joyous after octopus is named Ceph Rogen in his honour

9th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

A public vote decided the cephalopod from Vancouver Aquarium's name.

7c0bed0f-cb34-4027-9ed0-8354f077e35c

An octopus has been named after Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogen after a public naming contest.

Ceph Rogen is a cephalopod from Vancouver Aquarium whose name earned a whopping 90% of the vote after Rogen himself promoted it.

The 36-year-old from Vancouver shared the public vote to Twitter, writing: “Please vote for me to have an octopus named after me at the aquarium I grew up going to.”

It’s fair to say he was pretty chuffed with the emphatic victory, which saw second placed name Octavia humbled.

Rogen had a lot of support on hand for the octopus-naming efforts.

Although some thought there were other ways the Superbad star’s name could have been shoe-horned in.

For some though, only one question remains – when will Ceph meet Seth?

Your move Rogen.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

BREAKING: Manhunt underway in Dublin following serious incident

BREAKING: Manhunt underway in Dublin following serious incident

Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

BREAKING: Emergency services deal with MAJOR fire on the M50

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly

Heartbreaking news as The Snapper actress Virginia Cole McColgan dies suddenly
BREAKING: Met Éireann have just issued THREE status yellow weather warnings

BREAKING: Met Éireann have just issued THREE status yellow weather warnings
WATCH: Iceland's christmas advert has been BANNED from television

WATCH: Iceland's christmas advert has been BANNED from television
Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country
Nation braces itself as Met Éireann issues ANOTHER weather warning for the ENTIRE country

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in