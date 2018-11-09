Danny John-Jules quips about 'my new CV' after reports of Strictly row

The actor and Amy Dowden argued in the dance studio on Wednesday.

Danny John-Jules has posted an image of a menacing King Kong, writing “my new CV”, hours after reports of a clash with his Strictly dance partner.

The actor, 58, and Amy Dowden, 27, had a disagreement in the dance studio on Wednesday, with the professional dancer walking out of a session, before resolving the row and going back to training.

A source denied reports that John-Jules was given a “final warning”.

The TV star, the oldest contestant on the BBC One show, later posted a snap on Instagram of movie monster King Kong holding a woman and wrote: “My new CV just arrived.”

Last weekend, the Red Dwarf and Death In Paradise star ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with 22 points after he and Dowden failed to impress with their quickstep.

Earlier in the competition, they had been riding high and were awarded the first 10 of the series.

John-Jules, who recently joked that the so-called Strictly curse was the main attraction for him to join the programme, is performing a samba on this weekend’s show.

