EastEnders cast to play Disney characters for Children In Need medley

The cast of EastEnders will perform a medley of Disney songs in Albert Square for Children In Need.

The musical performance will see stars of the soap dress up as Disney characters to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary.

Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell, will dress up as Jasmine, while Zack Morris, who plays Keegan Baker, will appear as Aladdin.

Tilly Keeper as Jasmine and Zack Morris as Aladdin (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Keeper said: “It was a dream come true to be a Disney Princess for BBC Children in Need! We had so much fun filming the performance; it was such a special day. Let’s hope we all raise lots of money on the night for this fantastic charity.”

Morris added: “Never in a million years did I think I would be playing Aladdin as I danced round Albert Square.

Lorraine Stanley as the Genie (Nicky Johnson/BBC)

“I had so much fun taking part and it’s such an honour to be part of something so special. I really hope it helps to raise lots of money for BBC Children in Need.”

Jessie Wallace, best known for her role as Kat Moon, will perform Let It Go from Frozen, while Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor will appear as the Genie from Aladdin to perform Friend Like Me.

Jessie Wallace as Elsa from Frozen (Nicky Johnson/BBC)

It will also see Shona McGarty, best known as Whitney Dean, as Belle from Beauty And The Beast while Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush Kazemi in the soap, will take on the role of as Gaston and Nitin Ganatra, who plays Masood Ahmed, will appear as LeFou.

Davood Ghadami as Gaston (Nicky Johnson/BBC)

The performance will culminate with Letitia Dean, best known as Sharon Watts, meeting Mickey Mouse.

The medley will be part of BBC Children In Need’s 2018 appeal night on November 16 at 7.30pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018