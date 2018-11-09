Sheridan Smith: I don't know if I have 'the assets' to play Dolly Parton

9th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actress and singer won rave reviews for her role as Cilla Black in the TV biopic.

Olivier Awards 2017 - London

Sheridan Smith has said she would love to play Dolly Parton – but “I don’t know if I’ve got the assets”.

The actress and singer, who won rave reviews for her role as Cilla Black in the TV biopic, has named one of her many pet dogs after the US singer-songwriter.

Asked whether she would like to play Parton, the 37-year-old told ITV show Lorraine: “I’d love to but I don’t know if I’ve got the assets. Is it too early to say that?”

“Not at all,” host Lorraine Kelly replied.

Dolly Parton performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury
Dolly Parton performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

Smith also told the TV show that she was too busy to plan her wedding to insurance broker Jamie Horn.

“I don’t think I’ve got time at the minute … I’m going straight back into filming and doing filming all next year,” she said.

“It’s on hold at the minute. I’m just enjoying saying ‘I’m engaged’.”

The actress has previously struggled with her mental health.

“I totally had a breakdown, because I was spiralling out of control, making mistakes, wasn’t in the right frame of mind,” she told Lorraine.

“I’m in a really good place … I was getting out of control a bit and now I feel really settled.”

© Press Association 2018

