Kim Kardashian West forced to flee home as wildfires rage through California

She shared the news on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian West has been forced to flee her home after wildfires engulfed parts of California.

A blaze broke out in the Hill Canyon area in the south of the state on Thursday and spread quickly, jumping a major highway and scorching up to 7,000 acres of land, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

Residents from more than 1,200 homes are reported to have fled, among them reality TV star Kardashian West.

#HillFire – Mandatory EvacuationsCamarillo Springs – All areasVallecito Trailer Park – All areas@csuci – All areasEntire Dos Vientos – All areasSouth Coast – All areas outlined on map below https://t.co/BQpI7n1p8O (805) 465-6650 pic.twitter.com/AAL8bKqRhZ — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018

She said she had to pack her things and leave her home in nearby Calabasas, north west of Los Angeles.

Kardashian West posted a video from an aircraft window to her Instagram story on Thursday night, showing fires raging below.

She shared another video along with the caption: “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

Kardashian West had earlier shared a picture to social media of her and her three children, though did not say who she was with while sharing the video.

She also posted a clip from the ground showing fire fighters driving past.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the site of a mass shooting in nearby Thousand Oaks that left 12 people dead on Wednesday night.

Dramatic footage posted to social media showed cars crawling along as fires raged at the side of the road, with smoke severely reducing visibility.

Fires also tore through northern California. The town of Paradise was “wiped out”, according to authorities, after strong winds blew the fire through homes and businesses.

© Press Association 2018