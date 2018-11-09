Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters wow in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

It took place in New York.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Candice Swanepoel were among the models to hit the catwalk at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The lingerie giant’s annual showcase attracts some of the biggest names in fashion and took place in New York on Thursday.

The ‘angels’ wore a variety of looks, from floral swimsuits to feathered wings while the night included performances from Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jenner, 23, returned from a year away to be one of the fashion show’s main draws and appeared confident as she strutted alongside her close friends Bella and Gigi Hadid.

One of Jenner’s outfits was black lace coupled with sparkling diamonds while another saw the part-time reality TV star wearing a patterned miniskirt.

Kendall’s mother, Kris, said she was “proud” of her daughter as she shared pictures of her on the runway to Instagram.

Candice Swanepoel (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She captioned the post: “Simply stunning!! So proud watching Kendall walk the @victoriassecretFashion Show 2018 runway today! All of the angels looked so beautiful! #proudmama.”

Jenner’s younger sister Kylie was also impressed, sharing a picture of Kendall with the caption: “I mean?????!”

The show marked the end for veteran Adriana Lima, who announced this show would be her last.

Gigi Hadid on the runway (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Brazilian model, 37, received a standing ovation as she made her way down the catwalk for the final time.

She appeared to be crying as she thanked the crowd.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. Love, Adriana.”

Bella Hadid during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At one point Bella hit the stage in a sports-theme outfit, teaming a lace bra with a bomber jacket and stiletto boots over striped white socks.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air in the US on December 2.

© Press Association 2018