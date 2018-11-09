Michael Buble to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

9th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

He is preparing to release his first studio album in two years.

Michael Buble will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Canadian singer, known for hits including Home, Haven’t Met You Yet and Everything, will be recognised for his contribution to music.

Buble, 43, is preparing to release his first studio album in two years, after he put his career on hold when his son was diagnosed with cancer.

Michael Buble
Michael Buble is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (David Jensen/PA)

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said: “Michael Buble’s velvety smooth renditions of the timeless classics from the Great American Songbook continue to shower us with love and lead us down memory lane.

“He effortlessly merges the music of the past with the present, and we welcome his bright star to shine forever on our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis, is expected to speak at the ceremony.

Buble’s star will be the 2,650th installed on the Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place on November 16 on Hollywood Boulevard.

© Press Association 2018

