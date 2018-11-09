Kylie Minogue on her new man: The relationship surprised me

Kylie Minogue on her new man: The relationship surprised me9th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
She appears on The Jonathan Ross Show.
Kylie Minogue has gushed about her new boyfriend, saying she had wondered “will it ever happen?”
The singer, 50, has been in a relationship with Paul Solomons, GQ magazine’s creative director, since around February this year.
She told The Jonathan Ross Show: “It’s going great, it’s fabulous. Just when you think that ‘will it ever happen?’… it came and surprised me.”
Minogue, who split from fiance Joshua Sasse in 2017, said it was “just awful” to have to postpone some shows after falling ill with a throat infection recently.
“I know the world is not ending, but it does feel like a really rotten day to have to let people down,” she said.
And the singer said she now has a drink before her shows on what she thought was Bono’s advice.
“I saw him however long afterwards and [told him] and he said, ‘No, I have the drink after the show!’ I kind of messed it up but it works with me. It takes the edge off!”
The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV.
