Kylie Minogue on her new man: The relationship surprised me

9th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She appears on The Jonathan Ross Show.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Kylie Minogue has gushed about her new boyfriend, saying she had wondered “will it ever happen?”

The singer, 50, has been in a relationship with Paul Solomons, GQ magazine’s creative director, since around February this year.

She told The Jonathan Ross Show: “It’s going great, it’s fabulous. Just when you think that ‘will it ever happen?’… it came and surprised me.”

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons
Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons (David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)

Minogue, who split from fiance Joshua Sasse in 2017, said it was “just awful” to have to postpone some shows after falling ill with a throat infection recently.

“I know the world is not ending, but it does feel like a really rotten day to have to let people down,” she said.

And the singer said she now has a drink before her shows on what she thought was Bono’s advice.

“I saw him however long afterwards and [told him] and he said, ‘No, I have the drink after the show!’ I kind of messed it up but it works with me. It takes the edge off!”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

