Gabrielle Union welcomes 'miracle baby' with Dwayne Wade via surrogate

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actress has spoken openly about her struggles to conceive.

60th BFI London Film Festival - The Birth of a Nation Premiere

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade have confirmed they have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

The actress shared a string of photos of the couple embracing their new daughter on Instagram alongside the lyrics to Lovely Day by Bill Withers.

She added: “A LOVELY DAY. We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

The Bring It On star, 46, is already raising children with the NBA player – his sons from previous relationships and his nephew.

Union has spoken openly about her struggle to conceive in the past and revealed in her recent memoir that she has had eight or nine miscarriages.

© Press Association 2018

