Meg Ryan confirms engagement to John Mellencamp

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The couple first began dating in 2010.

Edinburgh International Film Festival 2016

Meg Ryan has confirmed she is engaged to singer John Mellencamp.

The When Harry Met Sally star announced the news on Instagram with a drawing of the pair, in which Mellencamp is holding a guitar, captioning it: “ENGAGED!”

The couple first began dating in 2010 but split up in 2014 before reuniting last year.

View this post on Instagram

ENGAGED!

A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) on

Mellencamp’s daughter Teddi, a star of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, commented on Ryan’s post with a string of pink heart emojis.

Ryan, 56, was married to Dennis Quaid for 10 years and had a relationship with Russell Crowe before she got together with Mellencamp.

The Pink Houses singer has been married to Priscilla Esterline, Victoria Granucci and Elaine Irwin and has five children, including Teddi.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels
URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels

OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief

Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BREAKING: Met Éireann have just issued THREE status yellow weather warnings

BREAKING: Met Éireann have just issued THREE status yellow weather warnings
[PICS] Penneys have Christmas sorted with their FAB range of decorations

[PICS] Penneys have Christmas sorted with their FAB range of decorations
Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated
Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency