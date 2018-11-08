Meg Ryan confirms engagement to John Mellencamp

The couple first began dating in 2010.

Meg Ryan has confirmed she is engaged to singer John Mellencamp.

The When Harry Met Sally star announced the news on Instagram with a drawing of the pair, in which Mellencamp is holding a guitar, captioning it: “ENGAGED!”

The couple first began dating in 2010 but split up in 2014 before reuniting last year.

Mellencamp’s daughter Teddi, a star of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, commented on Ryan’s post with a string of pink heart emojis.

Ryan, 56, was married to Dennis Quaid for 10 years and had a relationship with Russell Crowe before she got together with Mellencamp.

The Pink Houses singer has been married to Priscilla Esterline, Victoria Granucci and Elaine Irwin and has five children, including Teddi.

