Diego Luna to reprise Rogue One role for Star Wars prequel series

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The show will launch on Disney's new streaming service Disney+.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Premiere - London

Diego Luna will reprise his Rogue One character Cassian Andor in a new Star Wars live action series for Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

The show will be a prequel to Rogue One and will go into production next year before launching on Disney+, the company’s chief executive Bob Iger has confirmed.

It will follow the rebel spy during the early days of the rebellion ahead of the events in Rogue One.

Luna said: “Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me.

“I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey.

“We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us and this new, exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

This is the first time Disney has confirmed the name of its streaming service, which will be designed as a rival to Netflix.

Lucasfilm has described the series as a “rousing spy thriller”, which “will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire”.

A release date for the series has not yet been announced.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season
Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING
Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

URGENT product recall issued by food safety chiefs due to HIGH histamine levels

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in
Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency

Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief

OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief
This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores
This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan