David Hockney: The UK has become mean-spirited

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The artist said he will spend time next year in France where they are more tolerant of smoking.

The Queen's Window

David Hockney has said the UK has become a “mean-spirited” place and that he particularly dislikes the smoking ban.

The Yorkshire-born artist, who has lived on-and-off in Los Angeles for much of his adult life, said he plans to spend time in France next year, where smoking is more acceptable.

Speaking at the Queen Sonja Print Award at the Royal Academy of Arts, where he received the inaugural lifetime achievement award, the 81-year-old told the Press Association the prize “makes me feel old”.

Queen Sonja Print Award 2018 – London
Queen Sonja of Norway with David Hockney (Doug Peters/PA)

He added: “I always say in the studio I don’t feel old, I just feel 30. I do still feel 30 in my studio, that is why I stay there most of the time.

“I’m OK, when I was young of course you think you’re immortal, that is why the young smoke, they think they’re immortal. They always will.”

Reciting the poem Give Me A Doctor by WH Auden, he added: “Poets tell the truth.

“We are going to Normandy next year, I’m going to do the arrival of spring in Normandy.

“I will stay four or five months. I would point out France is a lot more smoker-friendly than England. I am still a smoker. I think it’s mean-spirited.

“The smoking ban is really mean-spirited but England is a bit now I think. The press is mean-spirited.

“I don’t care about it now I’m 80.”

Asked if he thought America was also mean-spirited, he said: “It’s getting that way but America used to be a very generous spirited place.

“I just don’t go out much, I stay at home and smoke.”

Queen Sonja Print Award 2018 – London
Queen Sonja of Norway with David Hockney and Emma Nishimura (Doug Peters/PA)

Hockney was presented with his award by Queen Sonja of Norway, who also handed the 2018 print award to Canadian artist Emma Nishimura.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING
Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING

Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in
Weather experts issue SEVERE alert for the ENTIRE country as powerful storm closes in

Met Éireann says Ireland should prepare for HEAVIER SNOW than anticipated

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores

This popular high street chain is set to CLOSE as many as 100 stores
Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

Heartbreaking news for Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season

Smyths launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive season
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief

OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief
OH BOY! Mother gives birth to record-breaking sized baby WITHOUT pain relief

Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin Airport declares emergency