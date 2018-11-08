Rob Lowe to play Lincolnshire police chief in new ITV drama

The American actor will join British stars Angela Griffin and Tony Pitts in Wild Bill.

US star Rob Lowe has joined the cast of new ITV drama Wild Bill to play the chief constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force.

He will star opposite former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin and Line Of Duty actor Tony Pitts.

His character Bill Hixon lands in Boston, Lincolnshire with teenage daughter Kelsey, hoping they can flee their recent painful past.

Lowe will also executive produce the series , which also stars Rachael Stirling as Lady Mary Harborough and Bronwyn James as DC Muriel Yeardsley.

Griffin will play local journalist Lisa Cranston while Pitts will play Crime Commissioner Keith Metcalfe.

When Lowe’s character arrives in Lincolnshire, the unfamiliar, unimpressed community will force him to question everything about himself and leave him wondering if it’s Boston that needs Bill, or Bill that needs Boston.

Filming on the series has begun in the UK and will also feature Bodyguard actress Anjli Mohindra as Deputy Chief Constable Lydia Price, Steffan Rhodri as DS Alex Blair, Divian Ladwa as PC Drakes, Anthony Flanagan as PC Sean Cobley and Vicki Pepperdine as pathologist Broadbent.

