Ex-JLS star Oritse Williams poses for fans' selfies after denying rape charge

8th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer was granted unconditional bail until his trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 14.

Oritse Williams court case

Former JLS star Oritse Williams posed with fans outside court after denying a charge of rape.

The 31-year-old singer – who enjoyed chart success after shooting to fame on The X Factor in 2008 – was arrested in December 2016 following allegations over an incident at a hotel in Wolverhampton after a concert.

Oritse Williams court case
Former JLS star Oritse Williams poses with fans outside Wolverhampton Crown Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

After leaving Wolverhampton Crown Court, Williams posed for photos with fans and smiled for their cameras.

The pop star picked one child up for a selfie and laughed and joked with members of the public who recognised him.

During a 36-minute hearing on Thursday, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality as well as to deny the charge.

Oritse Williams court case
Oritse Williams arrives at Wolverhampton Crown Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

Co-defendant Jamien Nagadhana, 31, from Hounslow, west London, denied assault by penetration in connection with the same incident.

Williams, of Croydon, south London, was granted unconditional bail until his trial on May 14 at the same court.

Oritse Williams court case
Co-defendant Jamien Nagadhana leaves Walsall Magistrates’ Court after an earlier hearing (Aaron Chown/PA)

Judge Nicholas Webb told the defendants: “The position is this – your trial is now listed for May 14. Your bail will continue until that date.”

After the allegations came to light, Williams said he would be stepping back from charity work, adding: “Press speculation is likely to be unhelpful to the charities I work with.”

Health officials issue MAJOR warning and it is FRIGHTENING